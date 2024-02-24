Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.93

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.93 and last traded at $38.93, with a volume of 450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

Central Securities Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.