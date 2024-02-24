Ceragon Networks’ (CRNT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.25 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CRNT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Ceragon Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $240.40 million, a PE ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 284,960 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 677,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 168,036 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 428,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 100,190 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

