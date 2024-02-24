Certified Advisory Corp Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.0 %

ONEOK stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $73.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average of $67.53.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 72.66%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

