CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.23

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday. The stock traded as high as C$4.23 and last traded at C$4.21, with a volume of 17533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CEU shares. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.14.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of C$994.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total value of C$1,071,862.26. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile



CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Featured Stories

