C&F Financial Co. (CFFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on April 1st

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

C&F Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Shares of C&F Financial stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147. The company has a market capitalization of $183.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.26. C&F Financial has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.75 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 15.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 4,606.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 1,167.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 387.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's community Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

