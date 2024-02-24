Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) VP William D. Barbo Sells 4,050 Shares of Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $247.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.35. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRL. Guggenheim downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,119,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 147.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,500,000 after buying an additional 86,457 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 25,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,092,887,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares during the period. Finally, Future Fund LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

