Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Updates FY 2028 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2028 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.750-8.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Chesapeake Utilities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.330-5.450 EPS.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Shares of CPK stock traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.82. 237,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,303. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $83.79 and a 12 month high of $132.91. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $185.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chesapeake Utilities

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Utilities

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 35.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 63.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,770,000 after buying an additional 24,487 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 61.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.