Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.14. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $32.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile



Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

