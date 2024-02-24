China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

China Yuchai International Trading Down 1.0 %

CYD opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shah Capital Management grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,108,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 69.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

