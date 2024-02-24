Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.3% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 1.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $256.10 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $257.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.97. The company has a market capitalization of $104.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

