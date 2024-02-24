Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Chuy’s updated its FY24 guidance to $1.82-1.87 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.820-1.870 EPS.

Chuy’s Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ CHUY traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.84. 327,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,134. The company has a market cap of $587.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.65. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1,035.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Stephens dropped their target price on Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

