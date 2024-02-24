CIBC Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$14.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group set a C$16.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.61.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FM

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$12.42 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$9.31 and a one year high of C$39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.