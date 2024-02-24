Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Cintas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Cintas by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in Cintas by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.57.

Cintas stock opened at $633.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $600.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $634.30.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

