Citigroup Raises Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target to $18.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fractal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 5,682,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,719,000 after purchasing an additional 647,885 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 421,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,352 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,359,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,281,000 after purchasing an additional 629,300 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,507,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,367,000 after purchasing an additional 231,520 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

