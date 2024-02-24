Citigroup Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $236.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $199.00 to $236.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.54.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

LOW opened at $232.56 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.88. The stock has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

