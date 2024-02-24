Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Citizens Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. Citizens has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $16.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a market cap of $43.70 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of -0.01.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIZN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

