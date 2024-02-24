Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) vs. trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Financial Survey

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) and trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of trivago shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Clarivate shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of trivago shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clarivate and trivago’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $2.66 billion 2.24 -$3.96 billion $0.26 34.56 trivago $524.90 million 0.33 -$178.01 million ($2.64) -0.95

Profitability

trivago has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate. trivago is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarivate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Clarivate and trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate 9.77% 9.47% 3.76% trivago -34.12% 8.00% 5.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Clarivate and trivago, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 3 3 3 0 2.00 trivago 0 6 0 0 2.00

Clarivate presently has a consensus target price of $8.33, suggesting a potential downside of 7.25%. trivago has a consensus target price of $4.34, suggesting a potential upside of 72.97%. Given trivago’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe trivago is more favorable than Clarivate.

Summary

Clarivate beats trivago on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ProQuest One, Pivot, Polaris, eBook Central, Vegs, Alma, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis products for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs; and Real World Data, Dialog, Drug Safety Triager, and healthcare and data solutions. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Innography, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; and CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services. It serves government and academic institutions, and life science and healthcare companies in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps. In addition, it offers access to its platform through localized websites and apps in various languages. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Lodging Partner Services Sarl.

