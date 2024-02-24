Clark Estates Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,337,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,674,890. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $86.69. The company has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.