Clark Estates Inc. NY Cuts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Clark Estates Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz comprises 1.8% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,916,000 after buying an additional 6,870,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $252,224,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $138,762,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KHC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of KHC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.05. 6,194,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,015,272. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.26%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

