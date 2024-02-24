Clark Estates Inc. NY Decreases Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Clark Estates Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning accounts for approximately 0.6% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after buying an additional 155,155 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,256,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,082,000 after purchasing an additional 310,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 156.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,932,000 after purchasing an additional 906,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.37. 573,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,170. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

OC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total value of $1,108,783.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,498.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total value of $1,108,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,498.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

