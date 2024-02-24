Clark Estates Inc. NY Increases Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,178,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $767,346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,665,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,697,000 after purchasing an additional 125,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.8 %

OXY stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $60.02. 7,789,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,906,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

