Clark Estates Inc. NY Invests $3.03 Million in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.15% of NetScout Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 734,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 31,159 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $874,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTCT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.68. 535,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,095. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.65.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $218.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.08 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. Equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $110,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,238.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $110,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,238.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,751.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $281,640 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

