Clark Estates Inc. NY Purchases Shares of 90,000 John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned about 0.16% of John Wiley & Sons as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 43.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 28.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $122,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,411.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of WLY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.43. 325,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,849. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.18. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $492.81 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.99%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

