Clark Estates Inc. NY Takes $3.18 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,509,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.30. 3,320,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,579,089. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.40 and its 200-day moving average is $125.15. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $160.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Expedia Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.