Clark Estates Inc. NY Takes Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.10% of Premier at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Premier by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PINC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Premier Stock Up 1.2 %

PINC stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 877,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58.

Premier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.43%.

About Premier

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.