Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,850,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 2,031,479 shares.The stock last traded at $1.71 and had previously closed at $1.61.

CCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,561,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,984,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,339,000 after acquiring an additional 334,434 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 26,530,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,272,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 102.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,931,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,634 shares during the period.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

