Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,850,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 2,031,479 shares.The stock last traded at $1.71 and had previously closed at $1.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.
Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Up 3.3 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,561,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,984,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,339,000 after acquiring an additional 334,434 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 26,530,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,272,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 102.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,931,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,634 shares during the period.
About Clear Channel Outdoor
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.
