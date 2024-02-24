Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 188,352 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,637,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,352 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $31,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Clear Secure by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Clear Secure by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clear Secure by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after buying an additional 38,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clear Secure by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,601,000 after buying an additional 1,920,329 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Clear Secure

In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Stock Up 0.6 %

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $18.11 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 905.50 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YOU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

