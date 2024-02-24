Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $40,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 30,325 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 216,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 33,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVT opened at $66.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.46. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $21,987.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $254,067.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,371 shares of company stock worth $25,086,158 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

