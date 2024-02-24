Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,952,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.38% of Zeta Global worth $24,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 20.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 8.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 105.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 43.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

In other Zeta Global news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $48,874.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,295.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

ZETA opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

