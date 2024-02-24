Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,745 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $26,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $163.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.92 and its 200-day moving average is $127.07. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $165.86.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 8.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.