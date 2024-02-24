Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,720,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,279 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Hayward worth $38,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hayward by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,617,000 after buying an additional 129,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $304,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Hayward by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hayward by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,612,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares during the period.

Hayward Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $15.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

