Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,184,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,738 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $27,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $14.41 on Friday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FLNC. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $156,279,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,332,938.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Articles

