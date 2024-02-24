Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $39.20 Million Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,751,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,269 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $39,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 53.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,232,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 427,580 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $423,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

