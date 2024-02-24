Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $39.37 Million Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,113 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $39,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,018,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after acquiring an additional 57,533 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Workiva Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $87.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Workiva

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.