Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 4,035.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 451,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,624 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $32,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QDEL. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,606,000 after purchasing an additional 551,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,749,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,859,000 after purchasing an additional 505,050 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 619,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 340,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2,247.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 331,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,455,000 after purchasing an additional 317,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

