Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 115,808 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,058,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,808 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $36,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 23.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the third quarter valued at $2,378,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 3.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 5.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 272,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $281,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,033.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $33,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,677 shares of company stock valued at $592,290 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on JAMF. Barclays lowered Jamf from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jamf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Jamf from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Jamf from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jamf from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamf has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Jamf Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JAMF opened at $19.63 on Friday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

