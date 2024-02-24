Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 115,808 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,058,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,808 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $36,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 23.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the third quarter valued at $2,378,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 3.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 5.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 272,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Jamf
In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $281,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,033.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $33,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,677 shares of company stock valued at $592,290 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on Jamf
Jamf Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of JAMF opened at $19.63 on Friday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
About Jamf
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jamf
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.