Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,874,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $31,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of S. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,480,000 after acquiring an additional 794,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,084 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $171,765,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.02.

SentinelOne Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE S opened at $27.21 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $61,089.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 455,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,604,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $61,089.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 455,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,604,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $911,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,549.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,171,711 shares of company stock worth $27,807,497. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

