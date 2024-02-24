Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 8,099 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 678,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,099 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $27,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,998,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,480,000 after buying an additional 644,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,440,000 after purchasing an additional 485,237 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,585,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,583,000 after purchasing an additional 713,381 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,010,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WPM. TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

