Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 89,809 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89,809 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.48% of Textainer Group worth $23,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,842,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Textainer Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Textainer Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,796,000 after purchasing an additional 95,635 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Textainer Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 873,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Textainer Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Textainer Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TGH opened at $50.09 on Friday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Textainer Group had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.71 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

