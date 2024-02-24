Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes $25.37 Million Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 176,894 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Novanta by 85.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Novanta by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $153,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,541,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $153,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,541,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $821,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,272 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $158.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.75.

Novanta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.