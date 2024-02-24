Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBGFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 463 ($5.83) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CBG. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.85) to GBX 425 ($5.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Shore Capital cut shares of Close Brothers Group to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 762.25 ($9.60).

Close Brothers Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of LON CBG opened at GBX 337 ($4.24) on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of GBX 278 ($3.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,106 ($13.93). The stock has a market cap of £507.15 million, a PE ratio of 624.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 601.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 738.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Close Brothers Group

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan sold 7,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 790 ($9.95), for a total value of £56,469.20 ($71,101.99). In other news, insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 19,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($9.88), for a total value of £153,012.20 ($192,662.05). Also, insider Mike Morgan sold 7,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 790 ($9.95), for a total transaction of £56,469.20 ($71,101.99). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 68 shares of company stock worth $45,371 and have sold 31,790 shares worth $24,996,040. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

