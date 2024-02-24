Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 463 ($5.83) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CBG. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.85) to GBX 425 ($5.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Shore Capital cut shares of Close Brothers Group to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 762.25 ($9.60).

Shares of LON CBG opened at GBX 337 ($4.24) on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of GBX 278 ($3.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,106 ($13.93). The stock has a market cap of £507.15 million, a PE ratio of 624.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 601.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 738.52.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan sold 7,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 790 ($9.95), for a total value of £56,469.20 ($71,101.99). In other news, insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 19,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($9.88), for a total value of £153,012.20 ($192,662.05). Also, insider Mike Morgan sold 7,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 790 ($9.95), for a total transaction of £56,469.20 ($71,101.99). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 68 shares of company stock worth $45,371 and have sold 31,790 shares worth $24,996,040. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

