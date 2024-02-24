Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $5,172,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,071.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Wednesday, February 21st, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $4,955,002.56.

On Monday, January 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $4,126,811.52.

On Friday, January 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $4,023,091.20.

On Monday, December 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $4,154,051.20.

On Friday, December 1st, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $4,059,236.16.

Cloudflare Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NET stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day moving average of $72.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DZ Bank downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

View Our Latest Report on NET

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.