Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $4,955,002.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,389.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 23rd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $5,172,920.00.
- On Monday, January 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $4,126,811.52.
- On Friday, January 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $4,023,091.20.
- On Monday, December 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $4,154,051.20.
- On Friday, December 1st, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $4,059,236.16.
Cloudflare stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.53.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cloudflare by 56.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $124,592,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cloudflare by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Cloudflare by 215.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,344,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after acquiring an additional 918,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.
