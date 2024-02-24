Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $4,955,002.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,389.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Friday, February 23rd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $5,172,920.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $4,126,811.52.

On Friday, January 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $4,023,091.20.

On Monday, December 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $4,154,051.20.

On Friday, December 1st, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $4,059,236.16.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DZ Bank downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on NET

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cloudflare by 56.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $124,592,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cloudflare by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Cloudflare by 215.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,344,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after acquiring an additional 918,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.