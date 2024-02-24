Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $2,694,120.56 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 27,901 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $2,694,120.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at $32,682,566.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $98.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of -179.02 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on NET. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

