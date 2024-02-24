Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.1% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 252,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 82.0% during the third quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 89,383 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 112,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter worth $1,675,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 41.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 397,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,812,000 after purchasing an additional 116,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.38.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. On average, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

