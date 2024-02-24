Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Coffee has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Coffee Company Profile
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coffee
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.