Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Coffee has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coffee Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Coffee during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coffee by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Coffee by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coffee by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

