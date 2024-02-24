Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $86.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $86.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.82.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,171 shares of company stock valued at $20,972,787 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

