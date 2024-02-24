Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) Shares Purchased by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.32% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RECS. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the second quarter valued at about $432,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 239,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 19,365 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 30,590 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RECS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.87. The stock had a trading volume of 50,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,215. The stock has a market cap of $274.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $30.01.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

