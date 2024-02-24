Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Comfort Systems USA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Comfort Systems USA has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $278.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.12. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $127.09 and a 52-week high of $292.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy purchased 784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,501,000 after acquiring an additional 431,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,490,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 182,443 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 605.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 151,338 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

