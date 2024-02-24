Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 12.5 %

NYSE FIX opened at $278.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.12. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $127.09 and a 1 year high of $292.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.67 and its 200 day moving average is $193.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 605.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 151,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

